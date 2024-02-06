Alcohol sales restricted before and after municipal elections

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Central Electoral Board, Román Jáquez Liranzo, announced on Tuesday the prohibition of the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages from 24 hours before the municipal elections on February 18 until 12 hours after.

Starting at 7:00 am on Saturday, February 17, the sale of all types of alcoholic beverages will be restricted nationwide, according to Jáquez Liranzo during a breakfast meeting with Listín Diario.

He emphasized that the alcohol sale prohibition applies for twenty-four hours before the elections and reminded that a similar ban will be enforced during the upcoming presidential elections in May.

Additionally, some scheduled shows for the weekend of the 2024 electoral elections have been rescheduled.

As per Article 232 of the Constitution, the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited up to twelve hours after the voting concludes. The exception is made for hotel institutions in tourist areas, duly identified by the Central Electoral Board in collaboration with accredited organizations overseeing these establishments.