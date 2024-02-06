Comptroller General of the Republic seeks food service providers for employees

Santo Domingo.- The Comptroller General of the Republic is in the process of procuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner services for its employees. The initiative was announced during the invitation for interested companies to participate in providing these services.

As detailed in an announcement published in the Listín Diario newspaper, the entity has initiated a public bidding process for the procurement of breakfast, lunch, and dinner services. This will be facilitated through the multi-supplier web platform, benefiting the 1,037 permanent employees as of the December 2023 payroll.

Potential bidders are instructed to access the terms of references and annexes on the official website of the institution. Additionally, they can reach out to the Purchasing and Contracting Division of the Comptroller’s Office to facilitate the preparation of their proposals.

Moreover, interested parties are required to register in advance with the National Registry of State Suppliers.