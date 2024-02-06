Tourism Ministry invests RD$180 Million in Politur’s vehicle fleet

Santo Domingo.- In an effort to enhance the safety of both local and international tourists exploring the Colonial City, the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) handed over a fleet of vehicles valued at 180 million pesos to the Tourist Police (Politur) on Monday morning.

This vehicle allocation coincides with the implementation of additional surveillance cameras and enhanced lighting infrastructure, aiming to ensure a secure environment within the Colonial Zone.

During the event, officials also disclosed the advancements in the ongoing restoration efforts within this crucial tourist destination in the Dominican Republic. Key landmarks such as the Puerta de la Misericordia, the National Pantheon, and over 10 churches were highlighted as notable progress points. Furthermore, various assets within the Colonial City have undergone significant improvements, with some nearly reaching full restoration.

Amin Abel, the director of the Colonial City Revitalization Plan, revealed the introduction of a new mode of tourist transportation. This innovative approach involves the incorporation of five electric buses that will provide extensive tours throughout the city.

Visitors to the Colonial Zone can now experience the renovated beauty of landmarks like the Ozama Fortress, Las Damas streets, Arzobispo Nouel, and Salomé Ureña, among others. These sites have undergone partial or complete transformations, enhancing the overall tourism experience in the Colonial City.