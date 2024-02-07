ARIAE Business Forum: DR advances in energy efficiency

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has made significant progress in energy efficiency, setting benchmarks for continuous improvement of energy regulation and adopting international best practices.

This progress was recognized during the 1st ARIAE Business Forum, held within the framework of the 24th Annual Meeting of Ibero-American Energy Regulatory Entities (ARIAE). The Dominican Republic is hosting the event, and the Superintendency of Electricity is the host.

The forum opens the door to collaboration and the exchange of ideas to address current and future energy challenges, fostering constructive dialogue, sharing experiences, and seeking solutions that promote the sustainable development of our nations.

Through this activity, the country’s position as a benchmark in the effective development of the energy industry is consolidated, due to the continuous improvements implemented as a result of open dialogue.

The forum was attended by the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña, who highlighted in her opening remarks that the SIE, by hosting the 24th Annual Meeting of Ibero-American Energy Regulatory Entities, provides those responsible for supervising the Dominican electricity system with a great opportunity to achieve a more intense and productive exchange with their colleagues in Ibero-America.

“At a time when many countries face the challenge of ensuring the quality of energy service and advancing decarbonization, this event reinforces the regional commitment to the transition to renewable and clean energy sources,” the Vice President said.

Andrés Astacio, Superintendent of Electricity, expressed that for the first time, the doors of this meeting are being opened to the business electricity sector, with the firm objective of creating a valuable exchange of knowledge and experiences that will benefit the entire region.

“Dialogue between regulators and companies is essential for the development and efficient implementation of policies and practices that promote innovation and sustainability in the energy field,” said Superintendent Astacio.

He also stated that this type of initiative not only promotes the Dominican energy sector but also contributes to the country’s economic growth by attracting investments and fostering job creation in industries related to clean and renewable energy.

This event served as a platform for officials and experts from the sector to discuss crucial issues, thus promoting cooperation and knowledge exchange among national and international energy regulators.

Dominican authorities linked to the sector reiterated their commitment to sustainability and collaboration between the countries of the region, marking a milestone in promoting a more sustainable and efficient energy future.

The event was attended by Antonio Almonte, Minister of Energy and Mines; Omar Prias, President of ARIAE and Executive Director of the Colombian Energy Regulatory Commission (CREG), who participated virtually; Andrés Allamand, Secretary General of the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), virtually; Aura Caraballo, member, and Sergio Antonio Grullón Estrella, members of the SIE Council, and other personalities from the government and private electricity sector.

Additionally, guests from ARIAE member countries participated in the event: Dominican Republic, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay.

Valuable experiences and regulatory knowledge

The First ARIAE Business Forum emerged as an initiative led by the Superintendency of Electricity, which was supported by the international organization. This event became a fundamental space where the members of the entity could share valuable experiences and regulatory knowledge.

The event addressed topics of great relevance to the sector, such as clean electricity production technologies, the integration of clean energy into the electricity system, and the crucial role of other clean energy sources in the decarbonization of the energy system.

Networking and the exchange of ideas were also encouraged, generating significant economic opportunities for the tourism, hotel, and service sectors in the Dominican Republic.

The Superintendency of Electricity, in its role as regulator of the Dominican electricity sector, took advantage of this unique opportunity to enrich its regulatory vision and strengthen cooperation at the regional level. This approach contributes to generating benefits in both the energy and economic spheres for the country.