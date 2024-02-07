Dominican Government conveys condolences to Chile over Piñera’s passing

Santo Domingo.- On Tuesday, the Government of the Dominican Republic conveyed its condolences to the Chilean people and government following the tragic passing of the two-time former president of the Republic of Chile, Sebastián Piñera.

In a message shared on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Luis Abinader’s government expressed heartfelt sympathies to Piñera’s family and friends, extending wishes for peace to his soul.

Sebastián Piñera, aged 74, lost his life in a plane accident in the southern Chilean region of Los Ríos. The helicopter he was piloting plunged into the waters of Lake Ranco, marking a profound loss.

Leaders and former leaders from around the world have joined in expressing their sorrow over Piñera’s death. A state funeral is scheduled for Thursday in the Hall of Honor of the Chilean Congress in Santiago. President Gabriel Boric has declared a three-day national mourning period to honor the memory of the former president.