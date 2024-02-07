President Abinader establishes oversight commission for airport concession funds

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has issued Decree number 70-24, establishing a special commission responsible for overseeing the appropriate utilization of funds derived from the renewed and reformed concession contracts of several international and domestic airports, including José Francisco Peña Gómez, Gregorio Luperón, Juan Bosch, Joaquín Balaguer, María Montez, and Arroyo Barril.

Chaired by Ricardo Francisco Tadeo Canalda Carvajal, the commission will functionally report to the President of the Republic and administratively be attached to the Ministry of the Presidency. Its primary mandate is to access financial information related to the use of funds received by the Dominican State as consideration for the mentioned concession contracts.

This initiative underscores the Abinader government’s dedication to transparency and the efficient use of public resources. The commission, featuring prominent individuals such as Julio Maximiliano Suero Marranzini and Circe Minnet Almánzar Melgen, will operate within the constitutional and legal provisions governing internal and external controls of public funds.

To enhance transparency, the commission will provide quarterly reports to the Executive Branch on the progress of resource investment resulting from the concession contract. The decree emphasizes the institutional collaboration required from entities and bodies within the Executive Branch to furnish necessary information.

Operating on an honorary basis, the Commission will conclude its functions once all funds received by the Dominican State, from the specified contract, have been invested in the public works outlined by the Executive Branch.

Signed on February 5, 2024, in Santo Domingo de Guzmán, this decree reaffirms the Dominican government’s commitment to accountability and the responsible management of public resources.