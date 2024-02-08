David Collado and private sector strive to elevate Dominican Republic’s tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has declared the country’s commitment to becoming the leading sustainable tourism destination in the region, following the successful achievement of exceeding the 10 million visitor goal.

Collado emphasized a collaborative effort with the private sector to champion environmentally friendly tourism, emphasizing a vision of sustainability. He highlighted concrete actions that will gradually be implemented, including the reduction of plastics in hotels and tourist establishments.

After surpassing the milestone of 10 million visitors and securing the country’s recovery and leadership, Collado announced the decision to position the Dominican Republic as a regional leader and reference for sustainability.

“We need to better organize tourism for the long term from now on,” stated Collado, expressing satisfaction at starting the year with over a million visitors and projecting 2.3 million arrivals in the first quarter.

As part of the sustainability agreement, the promotion of various segments such as gastronomy, ecotourism, sports tourism, and adventure tourism will be encouraged. These promotions will align with environmentally friendly measures in hotels, beaches, and other tourist spaces.

Minister Collado made these statements before participating in the Mercado Change The World Summit 2024 event held at the Intercontinental Real Santo Domingo Hotel.