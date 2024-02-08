Dominican Republic connects smarter: Galaxy S24’s AI tools arrive at Altice

Santo Domingo.– Samsung’s world of artificial intelligence has arrived with force at Altice Dominicana, and it is manifested in the extraordinary Galaxy S24 Series, a device that promises to completely transform the mobile experience of users.

With the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, the connection with the world is redefined, as users have the power of artificial intelligence at their fingertips at every moment of the day, enriching everyday life.

The details of the new Samsung devices were presented by Altice Dominicana at an event where the technological features of these phones shone, such as their flat screen, one of the most peculiar on the market, which immerses the user in a world of vibrant colors and sharp details.

The new body finished in titanium is not only elegant, but also guarantees durability and resistance. While the renewed telephoto lens allows you to capture every moment with impressive quality.

“With the support of Samsung Dominicana, we are excited to offer our customers the most advanced mobile device to date, thanks to Galaxy AI,” said Manuel Mueses, director of Marketing Services at Altice Dominicana.

Mueses stressed that Altice Dominicana will offer exclusive benefits for those customers who purchase the new Galaxy S24 Series, including an additional 20GB free for six months, in addition to the gigabytes included in their plan.

“Also, for those who purchase their devices between February 7 and 10 with Banco BHD cards, they will benefit from a 15% Cash Back,” Mueses said, adding that during the introduction period customers will be able to enjoy discounts of up to RD$40,000 on the purchase of these devices and gifts for the first customers.”

Clara Francisco, Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Dominican Republic, stressed that Artificial Intelligence amplifies almost all experiences in the Galaxy S24 series, from facilitating barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine.

“This sets a new standard for search that will change the way Galaxy users discover the world around them. And we are excited to have the new Galaxy S24 series available to all Altice Dominicana customers from the same date of the global launch,” said the Samsung executive.

A smarter mobile experience

The Galaxy S24 redefines the landscape of intelligent mobile telephony with revolutionary innovations. One of its outstanding features is the ability to make calls with people who speak different languages, thanks to the Live Translate and Interpreter functions. These features allow conversations to be translated in real time, without the need for data or Wi-Fi connection, all presented on a split screen for a fluid experience.

These tools are especially useful for those who travel to destinations where different languages are spoken. In addition, the new devices offer features designed to improve daily activities, both work and academic. For example, with Chat Assist, the Galaxy S24 suggests different conversational tones, from informal to professional, and even the inclusion of emojis in messages and social media captions, with the aim of optimizing interpersonal communications.