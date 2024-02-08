Jimaní border point: normalcy amidst Haiti’s unrest

Jimaní, DR.- Despite ongoing conflicts in neighboring Haiti, the border point in the municipality of Jimaní, Independencia province, is experiencing normal market activities. Commerce in the area is gradually recovering from disruptions caused by the construction of an irrigation canal. However, recent conflicts near customs on the Haitian side led to Cesfront military forces securing the border gate to protect national security.

Tensions have escalated in Haiti following calls from revolutionary leader Guy Phillippe for citizens to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after his term officially ended on February 7. Protests have erupted, with clashes reported in various areas.

In the aftermath of the protests, a police source reported that five officials from the National Agency for Protected Areas, an armed state office in rebellion against the government, were killed. The officers refused to disarm and allegedly fired at the police. Additionally, three other members of the agency were arrested.

According to an agreement established in December 2022 after the assassination of then-Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the current prime minister was obligated to organize elections and transfer power to newly elected authorities by February 7, 2024. However, Prime Minister Henry has retained power, and there are indications that he plans to form a government of national unity.