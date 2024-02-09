Ministry of Education marks over 50% surge in spending on teaching personnel

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic (Minerd) has disclosed a noteworthy increase of over 50 percent in spending on teaching personnel in 2023 compared to 2019, underscoring its unwavering commitment to the well-being of teachers over the past four years.

Government initiatives, spearheaded by Minerd, aimed at enhancing the well-being of teachers manifest in various significant aspects, with a notable surge in salary investment for educators.

Minerd outlined the positive changes, revealing that the average salary of Primary teachers rose from 50,600 pesos in 2019 to 63,829 pesos in 2023, representing a substantial 26.14% increase. Meanwhile, secondary school teachers experienced an uptick in their average salary from 58,610 to 63,092 pesos, reflecting a 7.65% increase.

In 2023, Minerd implemented a salary increase benefiting 21,464 retired and pensioned teachers. Those earning less than 25,000 pesos saw their salary raised to that amount, and those earning above 25,000 but less than 30,000 pesos received an increase to 30,000 pesos.

Compared to 2019, Minerd augmented contributions to the National Institute of Teacher Welfare (INABIMA) by 76.94% to fund pensions for retired teachers.

Investment in teacher training through the National Institute for Teacher Training and Training (Inafocam) surged by 77.6%, and contributions for teachers’ health care via ARS SEMMA increased by 136.56%.

This salary adjustment for the teaching sector is part of the historic agreement Minerd signed in 2023 with the Dominican Association of Teachers (ADP), aiming to secure improved living conditions for active and retired teachers and their families.