Valle Nuevo hits -4°C temperature

The intense cold experienced in Valle Nuevo, Constanza, during the early morning hours resulted in the occurrence of three extraordinary winter phenomena: frost, chisel, and ice hairs.

Meteorological expert Jean Suriel reported a minimum temperature of -4°C measured early in the morning at Las Pirámides.

Frost, formed by frozen dew on vegetation, blanketed the surroundings in white.

Cencellada, a fog that froze over bushes in the form of ice needles and ice hairs, occurred as moisture in the earth froze due to the intense cold, emerging towards the surface in the form of ice hairs.

For the ice hairs phenomenon to occur, the temperature had to drop to -6°C between 3 and 5 in the morning. Valle Nuevo is a popular winter destination in the Dominican Republic, known for the cold temperatures during the frontal season between November and April.