Presidential candidates continue campaigning today

Santo Domingo—The main parties’ presidential candidates will continue today and tomorrow their proselytizing route and support to the candidates for elected positions that their political organizations will present in the municipalities and municipal districts of the country in the city elections of February 18.

This Saturday, President Luis Abinader, candidate for reelection for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), will lead a caravan march in Santo Domingo Norte in support of the mayoral candidate in that district, Betty Geronimo, and other candidates for municipal posts.

Abinader will be in La Vega tomorrow, touring the Jarabacoa and Constanza municipalities and closing with a large caravan march in the National District supporting Carolina Mejia.

On his side, Leonel Fernandez, candidate of the People’s Force (FP), will be in Miches, El Seibo province, and in municipalities and municipal districts of La Altagracia, La Romana, and San Pedro de Macoris, and this Sunday in West Santo Domingo supporting Aquilino Serrata.

Abel Martínez, who in May will seek the Presidency of the Republic for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), will be in the third constituency of the National District, accompanying the mayoral candidate Domingo Contreras and all the candidates for aldermen.