Dominican Republic: IDEICE and Unicaribe partner to promote educational research

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute for the Evaluation and Investigation of Educational Quality (IDEICE) and the Universidad del Caribe (Unicaribe) have joined forces to launch an academic program aimed at strengthening research in education.

The collaboration will be formalized through a framework agreement signed by the heads of both institutions: Dr. Emilio Mínguez Torres, Rector of Unicaribe, and Dr. Carmen Caraballo, Executive Director of IDEICE.

During the signing ceremony, the officials highlighted the significance of the agreement, emphasizing its potential benefits for students at all levels (pre-university, undergraduate, and postgraduate), as well as for professors, academic staff, and the Dominican educational system as a whole.

Dr. Mínguez Torres described the agreement as a crucial step towards fostering innovation in the field of education. He explained that, as per the agreement, the institutions will collaborate on designing, developing, disseminating, and publishing research in their respective areas of expertise.

Key aspects of the collaboration include: facilitating joint research initiatives between researchers and academic staff from both institutions; organizing research meetings, conferences, seminars, courses, and lectures on topics of mutual interest; publishing articles, books, and journals, and ensuring their inclusion in specialized and recognized databases.

The three-year agreement also includes a provision for both institutions to offer benefits and services to their academic staff, as well as their children and other relatives.

Synergies with universities

Dr. Caraballo, representing IDEICE, expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome from Unicaribe and highlighted the institute’s commitment to fostering synergies with universities.

She emphasized that the IDEICE-Unicaribe agreement goes beyond mere institutional collaboration, serving as a catalyst for improving the educational system at both the pre-university and university levels.

Dr. Caraballo stressed the importance of leveraging the critical mass of teaching staff in universities to conduct research. She advocated for promoting research at all levels, from the classroom to the field, and across all levels of management.

The signing ceremony took place in the Unicaribe multipurpose room and was attended by officials from both institutions. In addition to the Rector, the Unicaribe delegation included Milagros Yost, Member of the Advisory Council; Rafael Núñez, Vice-Rector for Research, Linkage, and Extension; Dennise Morales, Director of Quality Assurance, and Christian Cuello, Director of Continuing Education.

Other participants from Unicaribe included Anny Rodríguez, Director of the Port Administration program; Marino Berigüete, Director of the International Relations program, and Professor Ricardo Ramírez, from Tecnológico de Monterrey and Research Advisor at Unicaribe.

The IDEICE delegation was composed of Julián Álvarez, Director of Evaluation and Research; Francisco Martínez, Head of Scientific Dissemination; Santa Cabrera, Head of Evaluation; Oliver Casado, Head of Planning and Development; Rudis Rafael Correa, Legal Consultant; Dilia Stephany Ubiera, Head of Human Resources; Dilcia Armesto, Head of the Information and Documentation Management Center, and Researcher Iván Moronta Tremols.

The Dominican Institute for the Evaluation and Investigation of Educational Quality (IDEICE) is a decentralized institution under the Ministry of Education. Established in 2008, it is dedicated to evaluating and investigating educational quality and proactively disseminating findings to promote better pre-university education.

The Universidad del Caribe (Unicaribe) is a higher education institution founded in 1995. Its mission is to promote academic excellence, research, and the training of highly qualified professionals capable of generating and leading change, with the ethical values necessary to contribute to the development of local and global society.