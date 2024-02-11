IDAC reminds drone owners of regulations to ensure safety and privacy

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) has clarified that the approval for the use of drones in a light show near the Santo Domingo Olympic Stadium on Saturday, February 10th, was based purely on technical aspects, in accordance with the regulations governing this activity.

IDAC Director Héctor Porcella explained that the authorization granted to the company Space Drone Show adhered to the technical parameters required for this type of event, but not to the content of the advertising displayed, as this is not within IDAC’s jurisdiction.

“During the last three years, IDAC has made significant progress in updating the regulations and technical control of the use of unmanned aircraft, but there are still aspects that need to be evaluated and subjected to greater regulation, considering the growing diversification of drone use worldwide,” said Porcella.

Porcella indicated that the Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) is responsible for regulating the airspace, and part of this work involves issuing permits for the use of drones. However, its functions are limited to evaluating and enforcing the technical requirements of the established regulations, without the authority to go beyond ensuring that operators comply with the regulations.

“IDAC receives many requests for drone use in the country. We verify that all technical documentation is complied with and then approve the use of drones and clarify their restriction in the airspace,” explained Porcella.

The official refers to regulation RAD-48. He added that the use of drones has become a frequent audiovisual resource in the Dominican Republic. Drones are used for aerial shots for music videos, photo shoots, events, and even in the filming of cinematographic productions.

He explained this corresponds to the use of drones during the Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 concert presentation, where the drones lit up the sky with red, white, and blue lights. However, the messages alluding to a mayoral candidate’s campaign were not part of the requested permit because it is not within IDAC’s jurisdiction. “We made sure that technically it complied with the regulations,” said Porcella.

In this case, he explains that from the attributions that correspond to IDAC, “it did not violate any regulations, because the only thing they needed was the permit and they complied with the requirements to be granted it.”

According to the official, the restricted areas for flying drones are airports, the National Palace, the Ministry of Defense, the San Isidro Air Base, the Dominican Petroleum Refinery, the Las Calderas Naval Base, and military commands or camps. “In addition to controlling the airspace, which means more operational safety and preventing any accidents or incidents, we have a drone regulation, RAD-48.”

He reminded drone owners that their operation is regulated to ensure their proper use and prevent them from posing a security risk or violating the privacy of Dominicans. Individuals or legal entities wishing to operate a drone over 4.4 pounds must apply for a permit to operate it. Otherwise, sanctions and penalties are established for non-compliance with the regulations.