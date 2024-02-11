Juan Luis Guerra captivates, in a packed Olympic Stadium surrendered at his feet.

Thousands of people enjoyed the “Entre mar y palmeras” concert by Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra, who filled the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium with an audience that sang and danced to his greatest hits.

The Dominican artist took the stage after 9:30 p.m. and immediately made those present vibrate to the rhythm of merengue, bachata, and salsa with an imposing play of lights and visual effects.

More than 50,000 people attended the concert by maestro Juan Luis Guerra.

For more than two hours, the more than 50,000 souls who attended the event were able to enjoy hits such as “La bilirubina,” “Ojalá que llueva café,” “Las avispas,” “Bachata en Fukuoka” and “Amor de conuco,” a piece that he performed together with Dominican artists Pavel Núñez, Tenchy Fatule, Melymel, and Alex Ferreria.

A concert for all audiences.

It also had the participation of the Rosario Brothers, Vicente García, Maridalia Hernández, Adalgisa Pantaleón, and Mozart la Para, who joined the party and managed to stir up the audience.

The doors opened at 5:00 p.m. to the general public, and from that time, thousands of people lined up to enter the event, the first held by Juan Luis Guerra at the Olympic Stadium in over a decade.