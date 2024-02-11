Onamet forecasts cool temperatures for this Sunday

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported a sky of slight cloudiness over the national geography this Sunday with cool temperatures.

The entity highlighted that the east/northeast wind will carry occasional clouds from the Atlantic Ocean that will leave some weak and temporary rains over La Altagracia and El Seibo.

For the afternoon, the maximum temperature is expected to fluctuate between 27° and 30°C, slightly warm, and the rains will continue to be limited to minimal occurrences.

Onamet said the wind will continue to accelerate with occasional gusts due to the anticyclonic system that generates good weather.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will continue to be quite cool and pleasant over different regions of the country, mainly in the night and morning hours, especially in mountainous areas and their internal valleys, due to the prevailing northeasterly wind and the time of year (winter).

For Greater Santo Domingo, the minimum temperature is between 17 °C and 19 °C, and the maximum is between 28 °C and 30 °C.

RECOMMENDATIONS

For operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels from Cabo Engaño (La Altagracia) to Cabo Cabrón (Samaná) and from Cabo Isabela (Puerto Plata) to Cabo Francés Viejo (María Trinidad Sánchez) he recommended staying in port.

These recommendations are due to abnormal winds and waves. Onamet urged navigation with caution near the coastal perimeter for the rest of the Atlantic and Caribbean coast.