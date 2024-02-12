Arrest of American passenger: authorities seize 40 packages of Marijuana

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Specialized Airport Security Corps have confiscated 40 packages of marijuana in an inspection operation at the International Airport of the Americas (AILA).

According to a press release, anti-narcotics and military officers were conducting verification tasks in one of the arrival areas of the terminal when canine units detected foreign substances in the luggage, prompting the immediate initiation of the action protocol.

In the presence of the prosecutor, two suitcases were opened, revealing 40 packages of marijuana with a preliminary weight of 45 pounds.

As a result, authorities apprehended a 32-year-old American woman who had arrived on a commercial flight to Las Américas airport from Orlando, Florida, United States.

The foreigner will face legal proceedings in the coming hours for violating Law 50-88, concerning drugs and controlled substances. Meanwhile, the Public Ministry and the DNCD are intensifying investigations into the thwarted international drug trafficking operation.