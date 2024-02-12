Farmer’s giant yucca shocks community and sparks agricultural interest

San Jóse de las Matas, DR.- In a remarkable agricultural feat, Radhames Jorge, a farmer hailing from Guama, a community in San José de las Matas, recently harvested a colossal yucca plant weighing nearly two hundred pounds.

This extraordinary accomplishment not only showcases Jorge’s agricultural prowess but also prompts questions about the conditions and techniques that contributed to such an impressive yield.

Local residents were taken aback by the sheer size of the giant yucca. The photos quickly spread across social networks, sparking amazement and, more importantly, anticipation, as such an enormous cassava plant had never been witnessed in the region before.

Many attribute this success to the favorable conditions of the planting soil. Consequently, there are suggestions for the farmer to continue cultivating and experiment with other types of vegetables to observe the outcome of future harvests.