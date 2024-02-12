Sergeant shot by a Haitian attacker succumbs to injuries

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Army Sergeant Bartolo Familia Solis succumbed to gunshot wounds at a health center in Santiago Rodríguez. He was shot by an unidentified Haitian individual near the “El Corozo” checkpoint in Restauración, Dajabón.

His brother Celedonio Recio broke the tragic news, reaching out to family and friends to share the sorrowful update.

Sergeant Solis, who sustained injuries on his left side from a 3.80 caliber firearm, is now the subject of a military investigation. Security measures in the region have been heightened in response.

Carlos Contreras, who accompanied the wounded soldier to the nearest medical facility, recounted that the sergeant reported being approached by a Haitian assailant who shot him at close range. Additionally, Contreras mentioned that the attacker seized the soldier’s firearm after the incident.

Anonymous residents of El Corozo revealed that the hooded Haitian attackers were on a motorcycle during the assault.