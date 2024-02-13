Dominican government denounces “unjustified protests” on Police pension payments

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government has raised concerns about what it perceives as “unjustified protests” organized by political factions in the opposition, specifically targeting pensioners of the National Police. The current administration emphasized its commitment to pension payments, highlighting that it already fulfilled obligations for the years 2016-2021 in December, benefiting 3,300 police officers.

In a statement from the President’s Press Office, the government informed the media that the Ministry of Finance is actively working on the payment process for the years 2022-2023, aiming to support approximately 2,500 pensioners.

The government expressed surprise at the timing of the protest, occurring two weeks after the protest leader was informed of the ongoing payment procedures. Furthermore, it noted the quick condemnation and announcement of electoral consequences by a former head of the National Police, now a leader of the Fuerza del Pueblo Party, shortly after the demonstration.

The statement clarified that the analysis process is in progress, and once the necessary local steps are completed, pensions will be disbursed to the former police officers, a commitment that the government asserts distinguishes its actions from those of previous administrations.