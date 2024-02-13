Dominican Republic to benefit from transformative agri-food initiatives

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) has greenlit 48 projects led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), totaling approximately US$2.900 million. This funding includes US$294 million in project financing and US$2.600 million in co-financing, playing a pivotal role in steering agri-food systems toward sustainable development, ultimately aiming to eradicate hunger and preserve the environment.

These initiatives, set to benefit 4.2 million people across five global regions, will contribute to the restoration of over 474,000 hectares of land. Additionally, they will enhance practices in more than 24 million hectares of terrestrial and marine habitats, create and improve the management of over two million hectares of protected areas, mitigate 133 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and eliminate 202 tons of hazardous agrochemicals.

In the Latin American and Caribbean region, 15 countries are set to benefit from new projects and programs. Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, Dominica, Ecuador, Grenada, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela will be involved in eight projects with a total GEF funding of US$43 million, complemented by US$315 million in co-financing.

Maria Helena Semedo, FAO Deputy Director-General, expressed enthusiasm about the decision, noting that these projects, forming the largest FAO project work program approved by the GEF Council, hold the potential to positively impact millions of lives by transforming agri-food systems. She highlighted the collaborative efforts with partners and countries on the ground, emphasizing their commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring global food security through sustainable, inclusive, and resilient agriculture for the benefit of both people and the planet. The decision was welcomed at the 66th meeting of the GEF Council held in Washington, DC, from February 5 to 9.