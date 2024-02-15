JAC negotiates air services agreement with Jamaica

Santo Domingo.- On Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) provided an update on ongoing negotiations with the Jamaican Government concerning air transport. These discussions aim to facilitate the introduction of new air operations to and from the Dominican Republic, aligning with the overarching goal of enhancing the country’s connectivity.

The organization’s president, José Ernesto Marte Piantini, conveyed in a statement that the ongoing talks with the Civil Aviation Authority of Jamaica would significantly enhance the services offered by both domestic and international operators. Furthermore, he highlighted the positive impact on Dominican travelers, who would benefit from an expanded array of travel options.

“We anticipate substantial benefits for the sector through these negotiations, covering various aspects related to passenger and cargo air transport services,” Marte Piantini affirmed.

Emphasizing the mutual interest of both nations in expeditiously advancing these negotiations, a virtual work schedule has been established to facilitate the process.

During the third ordinary session of this year, convened on the same Wednesday, the JAC informed the plenary session about requests for special permits to introduce new operations within Dominican territory. The plenary session granted approval for various air operators:

Sky High Aviation Services received permission to operate 79 round-trip flights on the Santo Domingo/El Salvador/Santo Domingo route from March 19 to September 18, 2024, with a frequency of three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Sunwing Airlines was granted special permission for multiple routes, including Newark/Punta Cana/Newark; Buffalo/Punta Cana/Buffalo; Detroit/Punta Cana/Detroit; Detroit/Punta Cana/Cincinnati; Cincinnati/Punta Cana/Cincinnati, from February 17 to April 7, 2024. Frontier obtained approval for 202 round-trip flights on various routes, such as Cleveland/Punta Cana/Orlando; Orlando/Punta Cana/Cleveland; Philadelphia/Punta Cana/St. Louis; St. Louis/Punta Cana/Philadelphia, between February 1 and April 15, 2024. Delta Airlines received approval for flights on the routes Fort Myers/Santo Domingo/Atlanta; Atlanta/Santo Domingo/Fort Myers; and Sarasota/Santo Domingo/Atlanta, scheduled between March 8 and 10, 2024. United Parcel Service was granted a special permit to conduct cargo flights on the San Juan/Santo Domingo/Miami route, commencing on March 4, 2024.

This series of approvals and ongoing negotiations reflect a concerted effort to enhance air transport services in and out of the Dominican Republic, promoting increased connectivity and opportunities for travelers and operators alike.