Efforts to boost economic development in the Cibao region

Biviana Riveiro Disla, director of ProDominicana and Juan Bautista Ventura, president of the Board of Directors of AIREN, while signing the agreement.EXTERNAL SOURCE.

Santo Domingo – The Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana) and the Association of Industrialists of the Northern Region (AIREN) signed an agreement to join forces and promote the economic development of industries in the northern region.

At the meeting, Riveiro said that during the 2019-2023 period, the northern zone or Cibao made exports worth US$19,308.4 million of some 2,761 products through 763 exporting companies to 158 international markets.

The central exporting provinces in the region are Santiago, whose exports represent 35.1%, followed by Sanchez Ramirez, which contributes 13.5% of total exports, and Monseñor Nouel, with 13.5%, according to a ProDominicana press release.

Riveiro stressed that ProDominicana continues to demonstrate with concrete actions its commitment to the Dominican business community and the region, as is the case of SMEs, representing an essential asset for the country’s development.

“Through this agreement we seek to promote the participation of associated entrepreneurs in trade fairs and trade missions, facilitating their presence in strategic events for the expansion of their markets,” he said.

He added that both entities seek specialized training, participation in trade fairs and missions, market intelligence, consulting, identification, and attracting potential foreign investors.

Bautista explained that with this agreement, they are trying to ensure that their members receive the support of their association and ProDominicana to grow, expand, and succeed.