Boost Acceleration Camp paving the way for tech entrepreneurs’ success

Santo Domingo.- Boost Acceleration Camp, a Dominican accelerator dedicated to supporting early-stage technology-based entrepreneurs, recently marked the fourth edition of Demo Day. This event, designed to connect startups with potential investors, suppliers, mentors, and other stakeholders, aimed to showcase the success stories and scalability of the participating startups.

With a vision to foster economic and social development in the Dominican Republic and Latin America through innovation, technological ventures, and talent development, Boost Acceleration Camp is committed to attracting top business solutions that contribute to the country’s progress, as highlighted by Santiago Camarena, the president of the accelerator.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB Lab) collaborates with Boost in this initiative, jointly executing a project to strengthen the technical structure of the accelerator and enhance its investment capacity.

Since its establishment in the Dominican Republic in 2019, Boost Acceleration Camp has invested approximately US$480,000 in eight startups, evenly distributed between four Dominican and four foreign ventures.