Earthquake with magnitude 4.0 shakes Bonao

Bonao, DR.- On Monday, the National Institute of Seismology reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Bonao. The seismic event occurred at 1:52 am, with a depth of 9.2 kilometers and coordinates of latitude 18.864 and longitude -70.362.

Before this incident, at 1:03 am, another tremor measuring 2.7 magnitude was recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, 110 kilometers east of Miches. Additionally, at 12:18 am, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt, located 178.0 kilometers west of Jimaní.