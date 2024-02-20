Conape offers free hearing prostheses for elderly

Santo Domingo.- Elderly individuals experiencing hearing disabilities can seek assistance from the National Council for the Aging (Conape) to obtain free hearing prostheses, helping them address their hearing challenges and regain normalcy in their daily lives.

Conape’s executive director, José García Ramírez, clarified that these prostheses are provided under the cooperation agreement with the El Buen Samaritano Foundation. He emphasized that many conflicts affecting older adults, leading to confusion and emotional instability, stem from untreated hearing issues.

In a recent visit to La Romana province, Conape’s director accompanied elderly individuals who had requested hearing aids, aiming to alleviate their hearing impairments and enable them to function more effectively in their daily lives. This initiative was part of the ongoing efforts of the El Buen Samaritano General Hospital.

The cooperation agreement allows Conape to supply hearing aids to older adults in need, with the foundation providing all requested equipment. However, those requiring hearing prostheses must meet local requirements, as these devices are personalized based on individual causes of hearing loss.

Conape specified that the hearing aids, crafted by the Starkey Foundation, consider individual studies conducted by audiometry professionals. These results are sent to the United States for the production of personalized devices.

During the operation, hearing aids are fitted by Antonio Esteban Molinari, director of Audionet, an organization specializing in addressing hearing impairments and maintaining ear hygiene to prevent related damage.

El Buen Samaritano Foundation, headquartered in La Romana, operates from its namesake hospital, providing health services in various specialties at affordable or free rates for vulnerable patients. Moisés Sifrén, director of the foundation, gave a tour of the hospital to García Ramírez and collaborators, showcasing its facilities, specialties, and clinical services.