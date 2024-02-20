Mescyt and Acroarte collaborate on training program for the ‘Orange Economy’

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology (Mescyt) and the Association of Art Chroniclers (Acroarte) have unveiled a collaborative training program for professionals within the artistic sector. The initiative aims to equip them with enhanced knowledge for navigating the challenges posed by the globalization of digital media within the emerging “orange economy.”

Franklin García Fermín, the head of Mescyt, and Wanda Sánchez, the president of Acroarte, jointly made the announcement during a visit to the official’s office. García Fermín expressed the institution’s commitment to collaborating not only for the advancement of national chroniclers and artists but also for the benefit of all sectors in Dominican society.

Sánchez, the president of Acroarte, highlighted the positive levels of cooperation achieved with the governing institution overseeing the Dominican Republic’s university system. She emphasized that the visit is part of a broader effort to expand cooperation between Acroarte and Mescyt.

The meeting, attended by Minister García Fermín, also featured the presence of José A. Cancel, Deputy Minister of Administration and Finance, and Julián Sosa, Director of Communications at Mescyt.