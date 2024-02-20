Political tensions rise: PLD supporters protest alleged election interference in Dajabón

Dajabón, DR.- Supporters of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in Dajabón have gathered around the Municipal Electoral Board, opposing the government’s alleged attempt to overturn Fiordaliza Caridad Ceballos’ election victory.

Breaking through the security fence and disregarding the perimeter set by the Electoral Military Police, the purple party followers aim to enter the premises and expose the alleged fraud.

Militants insist that if the junta declares their candidate the winner, they will not tolerate being deprived of victory in this border area.

Caridad Ceballos of the PLD purportedly secured a one-vote lead over the ruling party’s candidate Santiago Riveron. Riveron and his representatives have requested a recount of the null votes, with 22 identified as invalid and currently under review by political delegates from various parties to determine their legality.