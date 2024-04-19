Dominican Civil Aviation Director and JetBlue evaluate measures to improve service

Santo Domingo.- Hector Porcella, the general director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), recently held a meeting with senior executives from JetBlue to explore avenues for enhancing service across the airline’s extensive routes between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

During the meeting, which included discussions with Warren Christie, JetBlue’s director of operations, among others, Porcella delved into topics pertinent to Dominican residents both domestically and abroad. The aim was to foster benefits for customers while bolstering tourism and commercial ties between the two nations.

Emphasizing JetBlue’s pivotal role as the primary U.S. carrier operating in the Dominican Republic, Porcella underscored the mutual commitment to elevating service standards and addressing past issues that have led to complaints and grievances from Dominican passengers.

“We conveyed to JetBlue executives the significance of our market as the premier tourist destination in the Caribbean. It’s imperative that steps are taken to enhance customer experience, and we’ve pledged to collaborate closely to further strengthen air connectivity between our nations,” Porcella stated.

Moreover, Porcella highlighted the Dominican Republic’s imperative task of upholding the highest standards of quality within the aeronautical industry. This, he emphasized, serves as the cornerstone for ensuring the sustainability of tourism development—an industry pivotal to the national economy—and as a crucial ally to other vital sectors.