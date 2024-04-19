Dominican Foreign Minister to address UN Security Council

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez will once again attend the periodic meeting of the United Nations Security Council, marking his tenth participation. The primary focus of this meeting will be addressing the ongoing crisis in Haiti, with Álvarez reiterating the importance of adhering to the resolutions set forth by the Council. These resolutions pertain to sanctions, arms embargo, and the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Force in Haiti.

Scheduled for Monday, April 22, at 3:00 pm in New York City, the meeting will convene at the headquarters of the United Nations. Minister Álvarez will be accompanied by the Dominican ambassador to the UN, José Blanco, for the session.

It is noteworthy that Minister Roberto Álvarez previously addressed the Security Council in January, emphasizing the urgent need for action to prevent Haiti from descending further into crisis. He underscored the precarious situation facing the nation in the absence of the multinational mission’s deployment.

Joining the discussion in this session will be María Isabel Salvador, the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Haiti, and Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF.