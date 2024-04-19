Economic Kitchens assist families affected by floods

Santo Domingo.- The management of the Economic Kitchens of the Dominican State (CEED) has announced that the institution is currently providing cooked lunch services to those affected by the recent torrential downpours across various parts of the country, resulting in overflowing rivers, floods, and landslides.

Edgar Augusto Féliz Méndez, the general director of the State Economic Kitchens, revealed this information, highlighting that a dedicated team, led by the administrative and financial deputy director, Luz Estrella, is actively deployed across all affected areas, delivering food assistance to hundreds of affected families.

“We have implemented an action plan to offer aid to those in need, utilizing all dining facilities nationwide. Additionally, our mobile kitchens are operational in Sosua, Puerto Plata; Las Terrenas, Samaná; Veragua, Gaspar Hernández; Bajo Yuna; Higüey, La Altagracia; Cotuí, Sánchez Ramírez; and Las Galeras, Samaná,” declared Féliz Méndez.

The official emphasized that the CEED has well-stocked warehouses, and all staff nationwide, both from fixed production units and mobile kitchens, are prepared to provide assistance wherever needed, depending on the circumstances and locations affected by the heavy rainfall in various provinces.

President Luis Abinader Corona has been closely monitoring the situation through relevant organizations and has instructed the CEED to remain vigilant and promptly respond to any eventualities requiring aid for affected populations.

The primary function of the State Economic Kitchens (CEED) is to distribute daily food rations to the population nationwide free of charge. Additionally, they serve as emergency institutions and are integral members of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), always ready to assist the most vulnerable sectors in times of need.