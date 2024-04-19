Santo Domingo.- The fourth edition of the Fine Arts Film Festival Made in the DR is set to captivate film enthusiasts and elevate the Dominican Republic’s cinematic prowess as it graces the screens of the Fine Arts Cinema Café at Novo-Centro.

Commencing on May 2, this latest installment, exclusively dedicated to Dominican cinema, reaffirms the burgeoning growth of the local film industry and the embrace of new narratives and esteemed creations.

At a press briefing hosted at the Altice facilities, executives from Altice Dominicana and Caribbean Cinemas unveiled the details and innovations for this edition. They announced that the festival will run until May 8, showcasing premieres of diverse Dominican productions across three theaters at Fine Arts Cinema Café in Novocentro, Santo Domingo.

Zumaya Cordero, general director of Operations of Caribbean Cinemas and the Festival, expressed gratitude for the participation and emphasized the festival’s contribution to enriching the cinematic landscape. She acknowledged Altice Dominicana’s steadfast support, which has been instrumental in realizing the event.

Soraida Soto, vice president of marketing and communications at Altice Dominicana, commended the organizers for their dedication and wished them success. She reiterated Altice’s commitment to nurturing Dominican talent and fostering cinematic artistry.

As part of Altice’s support, exclusive benefits are extended to its clients, including discounts and special offers on ticket purchases during the festival.

The festival’s opening film, “Coma Profundo,” directed by Roberto A. Salcedo and starring Pepe Sierra, sets the stage for an immersive cinematic experience. The event will culminate with the screening of Héctor Valdez’s drama “Insular.”

The lineup features a diverse array of films spanning various genres, including drama, fiction, and comedy, showcasing the depth and breadth of Dominican storytelling.

A panel of esteemed jurors, comprising film critics and filmmakers, will evaluate the films and bestow awards across categories such as Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Film.

Additionally, the festival will host a series of engaging talks and discussions, providing insights into various aspects of filmmaking. Topics include the importance of storytelling techniques, the future of film criticism in the Dominican Republic, and the challenges of guerrilla documentary filmmaking.

The festival also provides a platform for emerging talents with the inclusion of Dominican Short Films, selected from universities and independent producers across the country.

The Fine Arts Film Festival Made in the DR, presented by Caribbean Cinemas with the official sponsorship of Altice Dominicana, promises to be a celebration of Dominican cinema, made possible by the generous support of sponsors like Banco Caribe and Farmacias GBC.

Ticket sales commence on April 30, available at the Fine Arts box office and online at www.fineartscinefestival.com.