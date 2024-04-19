The battle for Agua y Luz Theater continues

Santo Domingo.- Carlos Pimentel, Director of Public Procurement, reiterates the standing of resolution RIC-96-2020, which invalidates the 25-year concession of Agua y Luz Theater to Consultora Astur SA. This affirmation follows the recent ruling SCJ-TS-24-0250 by the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ).

In a statement via his official account, formerly Twitter, Pimentel clarifies that the SCJ’s decision does not challenge the essence of the resolution. Instead, it redirects the case to another jurisdiction of equal authority.

“This implies that Resolution RIC-96-2020 retains its legal force until further judicial review dictates otherwise. Meanwhile, we are committed to defending our stance before the appropriate jurisdiction,” stated Pimentel. Today, I want to clarify that the Supreme Court of Justice’s decision, as per ruling SCJ-TS-24-0250, does not render Resolution RIC-96-2020 invalid. This resolution, issued by @comprasRD, annuls the unauthorized transfer of Agua y Luz Theater to Consultora Astur SA for 25 years. — Carlos Pimentel Florenzán. (@PimentelFCarlos)

Pimentel reaffirms his dedication to safeguarding Agua y Luz Theater from corruption, emphasizing that the General Directorate of Public Contracting will vigorously defend the annulment of the bidding process, which they view as detrimental to public interests.

In parallel, President Luis Abinader confirmed the existence of an adaptation plan for the theater during a meeting with the artistic and cultural community.

It is worth noting that on January 26, 2021, the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) dismissed Consultora Astur SA’s request for a precautionary measure via ruling no. 0030-01-2021-SSMC-00016. This decision came after TSA deemed the concession illegal and found that the lessee failed to fulfill the contracted renovation obligations or provide adequate justifications for non-compliance.

Agua y Luz Theater, a historical monument dating back to 1955, has suffered neglect since the mid-nineties. As an integral part of national heritage, it embodies a unique architectural style characteristic of the Caribbean and Mexico, with its distinctive oval layout and open-air design.