Tragic accident claims life on La Romana-San Pedro de Macorís Highway

La Romana, DR.- Early this Friday, tragedy struck on the La Romana-San Pedro de Macorís highway as a man lost his life in a traffic accident. Identified as Emmanuel Rosario Frías, aged 42 and originally from Santo Domingo, he was involved in a collision while traveling in a white Jeep Dodge Grand Caravan.

The accident occurred when Rosario collided with the back of a concrete mixing truck near Km antenna 14 in Cumayasa.

Emergency units from the National Emergency Assistance and Security System 9-1-1 swiftly responded to the scene to assist, but unfortunately, Rosario had already succumbed to his injuries. Initial reports indicate that Rosario, who had been residing in Santiago, was en route to the Bávaro area at the time of the accident.

As of now, the circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear, prompting authorities to initiate investigations to shed light on the incident.