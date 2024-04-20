Mourning the death of Franklin Almeyda

The block of deputies of the People’s Force Party lamented the unexpected death of the politician, university professor, and lawyer Franklin Almeyda Rancier, leader of the FP and who, in his last social network message, last April 17, declared that “The OAS had better pay more attention to the government’s electoral disorder and market.”

Of Almeyda Rancier, former rector of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), former Minister of Interior and Police and who described himself as “born and living in El Caribe,” the deputies highlighted his trajectory in the Political Directorate of the FP, stating that the country lost an outstanding academic and political leader who was always on the side of the best interests of the country.

The statement from the PF bench recalls his departure from the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) in 1973 to found the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) together with Professor Juan Bosch, and in October 2019, to found the PF with Leonel Fernandez and other members of the organization.

Almeyda Rancier, who passed away yesterday at his residence in the National District, remained active on his social network X, in which, last April 15, he wrote: “Abinader, you will be left as a parakeet!”. On April 14, he wrote: “Leonel: The PRM intends to buy the elections, but we are not going to let them.