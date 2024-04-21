Abinader leads caravan in Esperanza

From 2:30 in the afternoon he will be in another caravan in Santiago Rodríguez and later he will mobilize his supporters in Dajabón.

Esperanza, Valverde—Luis Abinader, the presidential candidate for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and a coalition of twenty other political organizations, led a grandiose caravan march in the municipality of Esparanza.

To achieve a landslide victory in the May 19 elections, the PRM leader made a tour of the town of Valverde province with the senatorial candidate Odalis Rodriguez.

To the rhythm of “No hay que buscar más ná, Abinader cuatro más,” the candidates for deputies Ángela Rodríguez, José Valenzuela, Rubén Peñaló followed them on the route.

“Here (Valverde province), there are three who are running at 70%: Luis Abinader, Odalis Rodríguez, and José Valenzuela”, shouted Harrison Reyes from one of the corners of the Esperanza municipality.

The excitement was notorious in each demonstration of support from the residents of the Esperanza municipality for the candidate for change.

Abinader will lead a similar activity starting at 2:30 in the afternoon in Santiago Rodriguez with senatorial candidate Antonio Marte, president of the Primero la Gente Party, together with the candidates for members of Congress.

At 4:30 in the afternoon, Abinader will be in Dajabón to tour the municipality with senatorial candidate Ney Rodríguez, local leaders, and the candidates for deputies.

This Sunday, 21, the presidential candidate of the RD-Avanza alliance will lead a caravan march at 3:00 p.m. in Puerto Plata, together with senator and candidate Ginette Bournigal and the candidates for deputies.

The PRM leader resumed political mobilizations last weekend with a successful tour of Hayo Mayor, San Pedro de Macoris, La Romana, and La Altagracia. This sealed the triumph of the presidential ticket and the congressional candidates in those demarcations.