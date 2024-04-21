Alleged criminal who had escaped from prison in SPM captured

Santo Domingo—The National Police reports that thanks to the quick intervention of police agents attached to the Southeast Regional Directorate, corresponding to the Rapid Action Unit, they arrested an alleged antisocial who had escaped from the CCR-11 Correction and Rehabilitation Center at noon this Saturday and was apprehended hours later near the Mella Highway—Titan neighborhood in the province of San Pedro de Macorís.

The arrest was achieved through an extensive operation deployed in that city.

This is Danyelo Noel Medina (a) Jean, 24, who, according to the preliminary report, had been in pretrial detention since 07/19/2023 for

violation of Law 50-88 on drug trafficking.

We continue to work tirelessly to maintain security throughout the country.