IDAC and JetBlue discuss complaints against the airline

Santo Domingo – The general director of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, met with senior executives of the airline JetBlue with whom he evaluated various measures to improve service on the numerous routes operated by the company between cities in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Porcella defined as productive the meeting held with representatives of JetBlue, headed by its director of operations, Warren Christie, with whom he discussed issues of interest that should translate into benefits for customers and the strengthening of tourism and trade between the two countries.

He emphasized that JetBlue is the main U.S. airline operator in the Dominican Republic, and that they will work together to raise service standards and overcome factors that have generated complaints and claims from Dominican passengers.

“We made JetBlue executives understand the importance of our market as the main tourist destination in the Caribbean, so that the necessary measures are taken to improve service to users, and we are committed to work together with them to continue strengthening air connectivity between our countries,” said Porcella after the meeting.

He stated that the Dominican Republic has the challenge of ensuring the highest levels of quality in the aviation industry, since it is the fundamental platform for guaranteeing the sustainability of tourism development, the main support of the national economy and a key ally of other important productive sectors.