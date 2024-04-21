Meeting held to strengthen operations in favor of citizen security in the Dominican Republic

Photo shows the Commander General of the Army, in his capacity as Commander of the Unified Joint Command, at a meeting to strengthen Citizen Security.

Santo Domingo – The Commander General of the Army, Major General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, presided this Saturday, in his capacity as commander of the Unified Joint Command of the Armed Forces, over a meeting with the objective of standardizing procedures, designing new strategies and proposing the necessary guidelines to strengthen joint and inter-agency operations carried out in favor of citizen security.

The meeting took place in the Meeting Room of the General Command of the Army and was attended by the deputy commander general ERD; the inspector general ERD, the director of operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff J3, the commander of the First Infantry Brigade, ERD; the commander of the Metropolitan Joint Command and the central director of prevention of the National Police.

Also, the central regional director of the District Z 45, the regional director of Santo Domingo Oriental Z 51, the regional director of Santo Domingo Norte Z 46, the regional director of Santo Domingo Oeste Z 8, the director of Plans and Training G-3, the commander of the First Bon Military Police and operations officers of the Dominican Republic Navy, the Dominican Republic Air Force and the Military and Police Commission (Comipol).

The Unified Joint Command is a dependency of the Ministry of Defense, from which joint and interagency operations are directed in support of the National Police, Specialized Corps and other state agencies, to combat common and organized crime, in contribution to the strengthening of citizen security and public order.