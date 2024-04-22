Dominican Republic increased military spending by 14% due to Haiti’s crisis

Santo Domingo.- According to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the Dominican Republic escalated its military expenditure by 14% last year in response to heightened violence in neighboring Haiti. SIPRI highlighted that this surge in military spending was primarily driven by the escalation of gang violence in Haiti.

SIPRI commented, “The utilization of military forces to quell gang violence has been an escalating trend in the region for some time, as governments grapple with the challenge using conventional methods or opt for immediate and often forceful responses.”

Global Military Escalation

In a report presented in Copenhagen, SIPRI noted that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions led to the most significant surge in global military spending since 2009. The report revealed that arms investment reached an unprecedented $2,44 billion, marking a 6.8% increase in real terms compared to 2022 and accounting for 2.3% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

The report underscored, “The unparalleled surge in military spending directly correlates with the global deterioration in peace and security. Nations are prioritizing military might, but this poses the risk of triggering an action-reaction cycle in an increasingly volatile geopolitical and security environment.”

Source: EFE