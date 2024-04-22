Senatorial candidates begin debate day

Santo Domingo.- Today marks the beginning of debates for senatorial candidates from the National District and the province of Santiago, organized by the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE) in collaboration with various media outlets.

The debates will be held at the Horacio Álvarez Saviñón auditorium of Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (UNPHU) from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Jéssica Hasbún and Jean Suriel will moderate the senatorial debate for the National District, while Addis Burgos and Félix Victorino will moderate the debate for Santiago.

On Tuesday, the vice-presidential debate will be conducted by journalists José P. Monegro and María Elena Núñez. The round of debates will conclude on Wednesday the 24th with the presidential debate, featuring the unprecedented participation of a sitting president.

Roberto Cavada and Katherine Hernández will host the presidential debate, with invitations extended to candidates from political parties that received at least 5% of valid votes in the 2020 presidential elections.

ANJE has a history of organizing debates, with previous events held in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2016, and 2020 at various levels of government. However, this marks the first time a former and current president will participate simultaneously.

Institutions such as the Central Electoral Board (JCE) and over 30 unions, associations, and six recognized universities in the country are supporting the debates. Although participation in debates is not mandatory by law, their implementation in the Dominican Republic has been influenced by the United States’ culture of debate.

The most famous debate in the US, between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy in 1960, set a precedent as the first televised debate, watched by a third of the American population. Kennedy’s mastery of television techniques, including attire and makeup, played a significant role in his victory.

The candidacies of Luis Abinader, Abel Martínez, and Leonel Fernández, supported by political platforms with more than 5% of voter support, are expected to contend for victory in the upcoming elections.