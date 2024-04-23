Dominican Republic government sees U.S. human rights report as “aggressive”
Homero Figueroa
Santo Domingo – The Government of the Dominican Republic considered “aggressive” and “unfounded” the report of the U.S. State Department, in which it accuses the DR of violating human rights in the deportation of Haitians.
The following is the full statement released on Monday:
This afternoon, the Government of the Dominican Republic has taken cognizance of our country’s extensive Report on Human Rights issued by the U.S. Department of State. We are studying the report and will respond in due course through the appropriate official channels.
However, we take this opportunity to express our astonishment at the report’s aggressive and unfounded tone, which does not reflect the current reality of human rights in the Dominican Republic or the close and respectful friendship between our governments.
The Dominican Government reiterates its commitment to respecting human rights, and we are willing to engage constructively with our friends regarding any legitimate concerns in this area.
Sincerely yours,
Homero Figueroa
Spokesman for the Government of the Dominican Republic and Director of Governmental Strategy and Communication
They got played by the Biden administration. This government does not know politics. That’s why Dr is still a third world country
Mr. James if you believe the Dominican Republic is a third world country, why still live on the island. Go to Mexico or better yet move to Jamaica or Ecuador.
The only way we are going to progress is to admit that we do have a third world country. Rampant corruption and illegal immigration is destroying the dr. This is the problem just because10 percent is living good in the country doesn’t mean the 90 percent is doing fine. Ask the two million in the USA.
If DR is considered a “third world country”, then what does that make Haiti? A 5th world country?.. Just asking.
Aggressive ! Recent media reports of migration and its proxies chasing buses, violating minors, and ransacking homes in efforts to round up illegals lends belief of supposed human abuses.
This is why we the Dominican diaspora have to vote for Trump in the upcoming elections. Democrats have been enemies of the DR for decades and they continually threaten and conspire against our sovereignty with their backward and destructive liberal agendas. Dominicans, be wise and vote RED. If we still want to have a country 50-100 years from now, we must protect our nation from illegals and invaders at all cost.