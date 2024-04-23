Dominican Republic government sees U.S. human rights report as “aggressive”

Santo Domingo – The Government of the Dominican Republic considered “aggressive” and “unfounded” the report of the U.S. State Department, in which it accuses the DR of violating human rights in the deportation of Haitians.

The following is the full statement released on Monday:

This afternoon, the Government of the Dominican Republic has taken cognizance of our country’s extensive Report on Human Rights issued by the U.S. Department of State. We are studying the report and will respond in due course through the appropriate official channels.

However, we take this opportunity to express our astonishment at the report’s aggressive and unfounded tone, which does not reflect the current reality of human rights in the Dominican Republic or the close and respectful friendship between our governments.

The Dominican Government reiterates its commitment to respecting human rights, and we are willing to engage constructively with our friends regarding any legitimate concerns in this area.

Sincerely yours,

Homero Figueroa

Spokesman for the Government of the Dominican Republic and Director of Governmental Strategy and Communication