Over 97,000 drivers flout Law 63-17

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (DIGESETT) remains committed to enforcing Law 63-17 on Mobility, Land Transportation, Transit, and Road Safety in the Dominican Republic, aiming to prevent unfortunate incidents on the roads.

Over the past 18 days, from April 4 to 21, DIGESETT has conducted inspections on 97,833 drivers for various offenses, resulting in the detention of 3,708 vehicles nationwide.

DIGESETT agents have been vigilant across streets, avenues, and highways, monitoring drivers who violate traffic regulations by driving without lights, lacking proper documentation, disregarding red lights at traffic signals, and, in the case of motorcyclists, failing to wear protective helmets.

General Francisco Osoria de la Cruz, PN, Director of DIGESETT, emphasized the importance of these measures in ensuring compliance with Law 63-17 to uphold road safety and prevent accidents.

“While inspections may be inconvenient for drivers, it presents an opportunity for them to learn and improve as responsible drivers, raising awareness of the consequences of violating traffic laws,” stated General Osoria.

He further stressed the significance of drivers adhering to traffic rules, as it not only safeguards their own safety but also that of others, ultimately reducing the risk of traffic accidents