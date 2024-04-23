The eight provinces that are on green alert

Santo Domingo – The Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased the number of provinces on green alert this Tuesday to eight for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines due to the continuation of moderately heavy downpours with thunderstorms and gusts of wind, the product of a trough, together with abundant humidity and local effects.

The provinces on green alert are Monte Plata, El Seibo, San José de Ocoa, Hato Mayor, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, and La Vega.

In this sense, the COE recommends that people refrain from crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with high water volumes in the provinces under alert.

Weather Report

Today, favorable conditions will prevail for moderate to heavy downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds to continue. The trough will continue to have an impact, along with abundant humidity and local effects, so it is expected that the rainy activity will begin from around noon, towards the southeast, the Central Cordillera and the Sierras de Bahoruco and Neiba, mainly towards provinces such as La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, La Vega, Santiago, Pedernales, being more frequent and intense in the afternoon and night, and extending over Santiago Rodríguez, Elías Piña, San Juan, Greater Santo Domingo, among other provinces of the northeast, southeast, and southwest, reported the National Meteorological Office.

Onamet specified that temperatures will be hot during the day, especially in urban areas, and pleasant during the night and early morning, especially in mountainous areas and their valleys.

On Wednesday, it is expected that, especially during the afternoon and evening, a trough at various levels of the troposphere will cause frequent cloud increases, occasional heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds toward provinces in the north, northeast, southeast, and center of the country. The most significant rainfall is expected in provinces such as Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Monte Plata, Greater Santo Domingo, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, La Vega, and Santiago, among others.