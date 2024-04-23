UN Ambassadors visit Dominican Republic to explore progress

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the forthcoming visit of 10 ambassadors representing various nations accredited to the United Nations (UN), including some who hold positions within the UN Security Council. Their aim is to engage in discussions concerning the Dominican Republic’s progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Scheduled to arrive this Tuesday, April 23, this diplomatic delegation includes notable figures such as Ambassador Vanessa Frazier of Malta, the current President of the Security Council, and Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett of Guyana, who leads the United Nations Haiti Sanctions Committee.

Joining them are other esteemed representatives: Jamal Fares Alrowaiei from Bahrain, Marc Hermanne Gninadoou Araba from Benin, Evangelos Sekeris from Greece, Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir from Indonesia, Tareq MAM Albanai from Kuwait, Taher MT El-Sonni from Libya, Bo tjan Malovrh from Slovenia, and Jonibek Ismoil Hikmat from Tajikistan.

During their visit, these ambassadors will meet with senior officials of the Dominican Government to discuss a range of topics including trade, investment, security, and climate change. Additionally, they will explore the country’s tourism sector, particularly in the Eastern region, accompanied by Ambassador José Blanco, the Dominican permanent representative to the United Nations.