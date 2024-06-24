Dominican Navy detains 97 Haitians attempting to leave for Florida

Montecristi, DR.- During an operation in Cayo Muerto, the Dominican Republic Navy detained 97 undocumented Haitians aboard a wooden boat approximately 50 feet long, en route to Florida.

The detainees were transported by the Dominican Republic Navy’s interceptor boat Shaula (LI-158) and two Navy fast-action boats to the dock in Paroli. Following the necessary immigration procedures, the Haitian nationals will be deported to their country of origin.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources participated in the operation to ensure no harm was done to the marine ecosystem.

The General Directorate of Migration reaffirmed its commitment to controlling and regulating migratory flows, stating that similar operations will continue to prevent illegal migration and ensure national security.