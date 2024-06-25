No human losses in textile factory fire

Santo Domingo.-The warehouse that caught fire this Tuesday morning belongs to D Sky Group, a division of Parkdale Mills, located at Km 11 of the Duarte Highway.

Fortunately, the 10 employees working in the warehouse were not present at the time of the fire, resulting in no human casualties.

According to the operations manager, there are eight gas tanks inside the warehouse. The facility serves as a storage point for yarn, a raw material for fabric used in clothing production.

The company typically begins operations at 8 a.m., and the operations manager received the call about the fire at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene, including two ambulances from the Directorate of Out-of-Hospital Emergency Services (DAEH), a unit of the National Police, and a team from the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (DIGESETT) to manage traffic.

A total of 16 fire trucks from the National District and Santo Domingo Oeste, supported by the 911 Drone team, worked to extinguish the flames.