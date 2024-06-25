President Abinader: kidnapping of child by Haitian immigrant is more complex

“It is important that we wait for the comprehensive report from the police. I believe the situation on the family side is more complicated than initially presented. It is also mistakenly being compared to the kidnappings in Haiti, which is not accurate. Nonetheless, the Dominican police contacted Haitian authorities, leading to the child’s return,” President Abinader stated during the weekly press meeting.

The child was returned this Monday with the assistance of the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM), the Dominican Army, and other intelligence agencies, who escorted the family to the Bánica border.

Pierre kidnapped the boy last Friday along with his 14-year-old brother, whom he returned to the Elías Piña border fence. The teenager alerted his father, Juan Vizcaíno Encarnación, about the incident.

Regarding the kidnapping

Agnerd Pierre, who had worked for the family in Sabana Larga, Elías Piña, for approximately 20 years, took the two children on horseback. He crossed through the mountains of Guaroa to avoid checkpoints. At the Elías Piña border fence, Pierre returned the older brother and continued on horseback to the Thomassique community in Haiti. He then demanded 150,000 pesos from the family for the child’s return.