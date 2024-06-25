Local June 25, 2024 | 7:48 am

President Abinader: kidnapping of child by Haitian immigrant is more complex

Santo Domingo.- In the case of the 7-year-old boy who was kidnapped by Haitian immigrant Agnerd Pierre and later returned to his family, with whom Pierre had worked for two decades, President Luis Abinader has stated that the situation is more complex on the family’s side. He emphasized the importance of waiting for the authorities’ report.

“It is important that we wait for the comprehensive report from the police. I believe the situation on the family side is more complicated than initially presented. It is also mistakenly being compared to the kidnappings in Haiti, which is not accurate. Nonetheless, the Dominican police contacted Haitian authorities, leading to the child’s return,” President Abinader stated during the weekly press meeting.

The child was returned this Monday with the assistance of the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM), the Dominican Army, and other intelligence agencies, who escorted the family to the Bánica border.

Pierre kidnapped the boy last Friday along with his 14-year-old brother, whom he returned to the Elías Piña border fence. The teenager alerted his father, Juan Vizcaíno Encarnación, about the incident.

Regarding the kidnapping

Agnerd Pierre, who had worked for the family in Sabana Larga, Elías Piña, for approximately 20 years, took the two children on horseback. He crossed through the mountains of Guaroa to avoid checkpoints. At the Elías Piña border fence, Pierre returned the older brother and continued on horseback to the Thomassique community in Haiti. He then demanded 150,000 pesos from the family for the child’s return.
2 Comments
James
June 25, 2024 10:55 am

Just like how the soldier was killed on the border. This man is something else.

Ramon Garcia
June 25, 2024 11:51 am

Because this type of incidents goes against the international media narrative, don’t expect to see it posted on any news outlet. Lets not normalize Haitian kidnapping in DR, there is no excuse for that type of crime.

