Tragic accident in Barahona: four dead and several injured

Barahona, DR.- Four people lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic traffic accident on the road to the coast of Barahona.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a black Toyota Rouner jeep, returning from the beach, was traveling at high speed, causing the driver to lose control and crash. The force of the impact uprooted a concrete power line pole.

In response to the emergency, units from the 911 system, the National Police, and the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (Digesett) arrived at the scene to provide assistance and manage the situation.

The names of the victims are not yet known, and authorities are continuing their investigation to clarify the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.