DGM expedites travel certifications for minors

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Immigration (DGM) announced on Tuesday that it has expedited the approval process for certifications authorizing minors to travel abroad for vacations with a parent, family member, or friend.

With the increase in requests during the school holiday season, the DGM urges the public to complete their procedures promptly. Approvals are issued within 48 business hours after the required documents are uploaded to the website and submitted at the Migration Certifications department locations in the National District, Santiago, Puerto Plata, and Punta Cana, La Altagracia province.

Citizens do not need to visit the institution to pick up the permits, as they are delivered via the profile created and the email selected by the user.

The DGM staff working on reviewing and authorizing applications are processing approvals as quickly as possible. Minor permits are valid for 90 days, allowing for ample time to obtain departure certification without needing to wait until the trip is near or even having a flight booked.